Antigo Visual Arts Appoints: Ada Demlow as AVA Art Center Director.

Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) is excited to announce the hiring of Ada Demlow as the new director for the AVA Art Center, located at 1350 Hogan Street inside the Aspen Villages Apartment Complex Community Building. This step reflects the organization’s growth and the increasing demands on our volunteers.

Marie Benes, AVA’s Treasurer and Hiring Committee member, shared; “Since we opened the AVA Art Center, our membership has grown and we’ve received many innovative ideas. With our expansion, it became clear that we needed a director to effectively serve our community. Ada Demlow is an excellent choice for this role, bringing years of experience in community engagement and motivation.”

AVA President Danna Gabriel added, “In her first week, Ada Demlow has already introduced many valuable questions. While we remain committed to our original mission, her fresh perspective is prompting us to consider expanding it for the new AVA Art Center. Listening to her ideas makes me wonder, “Why didn’t we think of this sooner?”

The lease for the new AVA Art Center was signed in September 2023 by AVA’s late president, Joe Hermolin. We honor his legacy by continuing to serve the community in this remarkable new space.

We also extend our gratitude to our generous sponsors: Elwyn Remington Foundation, Johnson

Electric Coil Co. Inc., Elk’s Club of Antigo, CoVantage Credit Union, Bolen Realty, Strasser- Roller Funeral Home, Quinlan’s Equipment, Volm Companies, Dairy Queen, Winter Law Office, Bradley-Olson Funeral Home, Tree Solutions, Parson’s of Antigo, Steve’s Warehouse, Fleet Farm, Antigo Arborists, Great Northwoods Campsite, and Schroeder’s Gifts.

For more information about Antigo Visual Arts and the AVA Art Center, please visit antigovisualarts.org