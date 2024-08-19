Are There Ways To Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

FOR MMC

Researchers around the globe continue to investigate Alzheimer’s disease, the most commonly diagnosed form of dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive form of dementia that affects around 6.5 million people in the United States. Since AD affects parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language, notable symptoms include memory loss and difficulties communicating.

AD can be a debilitating condition, so naturally people want to do all they can to avoid it. Right now there are no proven prevention strategies, nor a cure. However, the Mayo Clinic says there is strong evidence that healthy lifestyle habits may play a role in reducing AD risk, as well as risk for other types of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association and the Mayo Clinic recommend these strategies to help reduce dementia risk.

· Reduce risk for heart disease. Some autopsy studies show that as many as 80 percent of individuals with AD also have cardiovascular disease. Lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels may, in turn, help individuals reduce their risk for AD.

· Eat a balanced diet. Many doctors recommend the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in vegetables, fruits and lean protein coming from sources containing omega-3 fatty acids. This diet also is heart-healthy.

· Embrace physical activity. Regular physical activity may lower the risk of AD as well as vascular dementia. Exercise can boost blood and oxygen flow in the brain. Cardiovascular exercise is an essential part of any wellness plan.

· Quit smoking. Quitting smoking can help maintain brain health and reduce the risk for various diseases.

· Avoid head injuries. Always wear protective safety equipment when participating in sports or while riding motorcycles or other motorized vehicles. Fall-proof your home and wear seatbelts while riding in cars.

· Maintain social connections and activity. A number of studies indicate that maintaining strong social connections and keeping mentally active as people age might lower the risk of cognitive decline as well as AD.

· Keep a healthy weight. Manage weight through diet and exercise.

Although there is no guaranteed way to avoid a dementia diagnosis, certain lifestyle changes may help people reduce their risk.