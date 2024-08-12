Aspirus and Local Community Partners Collaborate to Help Address Homelessness

August 5 was Health Care for People Experiencing Homeless Day

Aspirus has partnered with several community partners including the Wausau Fire Department (WFD) to help launch the innovative Community Care Paramedic program, aiming to provide comprehensive care and resources to the community and the homeless population.

This program will play a vital role in helping address the unique needs of the community through proactive and patient-centered care, particularly those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

“We wanted to help our community and health care systems by providing care where it’s needed most,” said Jeremy Kopp, Wausau Fire Chief. “Our goal is to ensure everyone in our community is taken care of, whether they have a home or not.”

August 5 was Health Care for People Experiencing Homeless Day. According to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, people who experience homelessness endure higher rates of chronic and acute disease, behavioral health conditions, and other disparities that make them vulnerable to poor health, disability, and early death.

“By offering targeted support, we can reduce the strain on emergency services and provide better outcomes for these individuals,” added Michael Clark, MD, MPH, Aspirus MedEvac EMS Medical Director.

The Community Care Paramedic will connect the homeless with essential resources throughout the county and city, helping them secure housing, manage their health, and improve their quality of life.

“This program sets quarterly goals, maintains monthly stakeholder meetings, and continuously strives to improve its impact. By keeping our goals achievable, we can make a significant impact on our community,” Kopp emphasized.

The Community Paramedic Position is expected to start within the next month with significant funding in the first three years from the Aspirus Health Foundation.