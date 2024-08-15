Blueprint For The End Of Days

Dear Reader,

How do you want to exit this world and transition to the next?

There are two fundamental ways to approach the end of life, aside from extraordinary circumstances.

The first way is to grow old and do the ordinary things necessary to get along. You die with your hearing intact. You can still see clearly. Your voice remains strong. You have most, if not all, of your teeth, and your brain functions well enough to know what day it is. You can walk and manage basic needs independently. Ultimately, you pass away peacefully in your sleep.

The second path is to live life to the fullest, pushing your limits every day.

Your vision diminishes, your voice weakens, and your hearing fades. You have only a few teeth left, and your body is marked with wrinkles and scars. You fought hard for good causes and never shied away from a challenge.

You practically crawl to your grave, having given everything you had. You face the afterlife unafraid, with the remnants of your soul.

So, which path will you choose—the easy way, with its stately graces and comforts, or the challenging route, overcoming obstacles and conflicts, leaving the world a better place behind you?

It’s your call.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher

Author of “Reflections” a new book now available on Amazon.