Community Calendar for 8_19_2024

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Monday-Friday (except Holiday’s) 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Senior Cribbage Group Mondays 1pm. Summit Lake Town Hall N 9575, County Rd B, Summit Lake. We play table read games, and the cost is $2.25. Payout at the end of game day. We help each other out if you miss points, no cut throat games. We try to get in 8 games, usually done by 4pm. Call with question: Judy Beecher 715-219-4333

Group Dance Class & Social Tuesdays Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

White Lake Fitness & Fun Thursdays 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

LC R/C Raceway Night Aug. 21st 5pm. LC R/C Raceway 1011 First Ave., Antigo. Every Wednesday until Sept. 11th, 2024. At this event, you will be able to learn about track rules and control. Free timed practices too! This will be held as long as the track is dry and the weather is nice, LC R/C hopes to see you there!

Community Health Fair Aug. 22nd 1-6pm. Langlade Co. Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. A focus on back to school activities. EVERYONE is invited to participate! Everything will be FREE! There will be free immunizations. There will also be FREE Haircuts! Free hearing checks! Free Car seat checks – please bring your children and grandchildren and let our car seat technicians check your car seats. Free food! Bounce House, Spudmobile, and so far, over 50 booths!

BEGINNER GUITAR Aug. 22nd-27th (Tues. & Thurs.) 5:30-8pm. NTC Antigo Campus 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $25- This course will cover understanding types of guitars, how to tune a guitar, finger placement, chord movement and much more. Call to register: 715.623.7601 ext. 0

Petals For Paws Aug. 24th 5-8pm. Bula’s Barn W11915 Highland Rd., Antigo.

Antigo Gateway Squares -Senior Center-August 25th 2-4:30pm. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo. It’s Still Summer square dance called by Bob Asp. Visitors are welcome! Rose Marie Kerner 715-623-2128 or Betsy Lane 715-350-9687.

Loss of a Spouse Aug. 26th 5-7pm. Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. A 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. Use the 8th Ave parking lot and Door #3 “Fellowship Hall” entrance. This is a FREE event for the community. No pre-registration is necessary. Any questions, please contact Sarah Stoehr at [email protected] or 715-484-2393

*Meetings*

LCEDC Board Meeting Aug. 19th 4-5pm. NTC 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

Langlade County Broadband Commission Meeting Aug. 20th 5-6pm. NTC 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

APL Committee Meeting Aug. 20th 6-7pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel, and Legislative Committee – Regular Meeting Aug. 21st 6pm. City Hall 600 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Any questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Baby & Me Support Group Wednesdays from 1-2pm in the Langlade Birthing Center 112 E 5th Ave, Antigo, second floor. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays 8am ,Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Room #4 Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline. 800.272.3900

