Community Calendar for 8_26_2024

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Monday-Friday (except Holiday’s) 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Senior Cribbage Group Mondays 1pm. Summit Lake Town Hall N 9575, County Rd B, Summit Lake. We play table read games, and the cost is $2.25. Payout at the end of game day. We help each other out if you miss points, no cut throat games. We try to get in 8 games, usually done by 4pm. Call with question: Judy Beecher 715-219-4333

Group Dance Class & Social Tuesdays Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

White Lake Fitness & Fun Thursdays 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

LC R/C Raceway Night Aug. 28th 5pm. LC R/C Raceway 1011 First Ave., Antigo. Every Wednesday until Sept. 11th, 2024. At this event, you will be able to learn about track rules and control. Free timed practices too! This will be held as long as the track is dry and the weather is nice, LC R/C hopes to see you there!

Loss of a Spouse Aug. 26th 5-7pm. Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. A 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. Use the 8th Ave parking lot and Door #3 “Fellowship Hall” entrance. This is a FREE event for the community. No pre-registration is necessary. Any questions, please contact Sarah Stoehr at [email protected] or 715-484-2393

Zurko Flea Market Aug. 31-Sept. 1st 7am-4pm. Langlade Co. Fairground 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. You may find items such as antiques, collectibles, crafts, vintage, produce, gardening, new & old, advertising, furniture, & More! Admission fee is $2 per person. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Free parking.

White Lake VFD Open House & Cornhole Tournament Aug. 31st 12-9pm. White Lake Fire Dept. 1271 Lake St., White Lake. The band Backyard Bender will begin their performance at 5:00 pm with food, refreshments, and various raffles! There is a $30 team entry fee with a 50/50 payout. White Lake VFD is excited to see you there! Bags will fly at 1:00 pm! To register for the Cornhole Tournament contact Chief Brandon Tegen by calling 920-901-5380, emailing [email protected]

Lakeside Yoga at Sunset View Resort Sept. 1 9-10am. Sunset View Resort N11594 Post Lake Dr., Elcho.

*Meetings*

APL Board Meeting Aug. 27th 6-7pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Public Works Committee- Reg. Meeting Aug. 28th 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Inland Lakes District- Reg. Meeting Aug. 29th 6pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Any questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Baby & Me Support Group Wednesdays from 1-2pm in the Langlade Birthing Center 112 E 5th Ave, Antigo, second floor. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays 8am ,Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Room #4 Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline. 800.272.3900

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]