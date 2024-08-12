DNR Offering Free Well Water Screening For Nitrate At Farm Technology Days



DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced it will provide free well water testing for nitrate at Farm Technology Days in Cadott Aug. 13-15.

The DNR will provide on-the-spot nitrate screening at the DNR area, on the corner of the grounds designated Rooney Grain Way and Seventh Street. Participants are asked to bring one cup of well water in a clean container. DNR staff will provide results as early as in a few minutes. Staff will also be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for additional testing if elevated levels are detected.

Nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. An estimated 10% of private wells may contain nitrate levels above the health standards, and nearly one-third of private well owners have never had their drinking water tested for nitrates.

“The DNR has provided free nitrate screening at Farm Technology Days for 4 years,” said Marty Nessman, DNR private water section manager. “We want to allow private well owners the opportunity to put a face to the DNR and make it easy for them to get their water tested and questions answered. Limiting the wait time between mailing a water sample and getting results mailed back is often appreciated by private well owners.”

Households with pregnant women or infants who drink from a private well are especially encouraged to bring a water sample as they are most at risk and should not consume water with nitrate-nitrogen levels greater than 10 mg/L.

Additional information about nitrates in drinking water can be found in the DNR’s nitrate informational brochure. The DNR also offers general information about private well testing.