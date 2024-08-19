DNR Seeking Volunteers for Rare Plant Monitoring Program

The information these volunteers collect is used to assess plant population trends during state and national conservation efforts.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that they are seeking volunteers for the Wisconsin Rare Plant Monitoring Program, a community-based science program that gives plant enthusiasts an opportunity to conduct surveys for rare plants around the state.

The information these volunteers collect is used to assess plant population trends during state and national conservation efforts. The volunteer program is Wisconsin’s largest source of rare plant data.

“Whether you have botanical knowledge, a commitment to conservation or are just passionate about plants, this is a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while making a difference,” said Jessica Ross, DNR Rare Plant Monitoring Program coordinator. “Our volunteers come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and their efforts play a significant role in helping us understand the state of rare plants in Wisconsin and inform how we might conserve them.”

Since 2013, Rare Plant Monitoring Program volunteers have checked on the health and size of rare native plant populations in nearly every county in the state. In 2023 alone, more than 50 trained volunteers from around the state submitted 178 reports of rare plants, including 31 populations in areas of Wisconsin where they had not been documented before.

Become A Rare Plant Monitor

Rare Plant Monitoring Program volunteers are trained in surveying techniques, including how to accurately estimate large plant populations, assess habitat conditions and use GPS coordinates to locate and mark rare plant populations. Although formal plant identification training isn’t required or included, successful volunteers often have previous experience.

In-person training for the Rare Plant Monitoring Program will be offered on Aug. 24, 2024, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the UW Arboretum Visitor Center in Madison. Volunteers interested in attending this training can sign up online.

There is also a virtual training option available at all times through the Rare Plant Monitoring Program’s volunteer training webpage.