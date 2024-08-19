Loss of a Spouse Seminar

Loss of a Spouse is a 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. It will be held on Monday August 26, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St. Please use Door #3, Fellowship Hall entrance on 8th Avenue.

This is a FREE event for the community.

Facilitators for the event are Sarah Stoehr, Lori Leider and Becky Frasch. The seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice followed by a small-group sharing time.

The seminar video features interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. They offer helpful insights on:

What to expect in the days to come

How to deal with the loneliness

What to do with your spouse’s belongings

Why it won’t always hurt this much

How to find the strength to go on

And other practical help for dealing with the challenges of widowhood

Everyone who attends receives a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.

For more information, call Peace Lutheran Ministries at 715-623-2200.