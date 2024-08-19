Loss of a Spouse Seminar

Antigo Times

By Natasha Winkler
August 19, 2024
Loss of a Spouse is a 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. It will be held on Monday August 26, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St. Please use Door #3, Fellowship Hall entrance on 8th Avenue.

This is a FREE event for the community.

Facilitators for the event are Sarah Stoehr, Lori Leider and Becky Frasch. The seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice followed by a small-group sharing time.

The seminar video features interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. They offer helpful insights on:

  • What to expect in the days to come
  • How to deal with the loneliness
  • What to do with your spouse’s belongings
  • Why it won’t always hurt this much
  • How to find the strength to go on
  • And other practical help for dealing with the challenges of widowhood

Everyone who attends receives a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.

For more information, call Peace Lutheran Ministries at 715-623-2200.

