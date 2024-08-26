NEW “HELPFUL PLACE” FOR ANTIGO RESIDENTS COMING SOON

New Ace Hardware Store Scheduled to Open Fall 2024

FOR MMC

The “helpful place” will soon be part of our neighborhood.

Scheduled to open its doors this fall, Ace Hardware, located at 715 Superior Street in Antigo, will bring its “more personal kind of helpful” and best brands like Milwaukee, Stihl, EGO, Big Green Egg, Weber, Benjamin Moore, Scotts and more to local homeowners and DIYers. Ace Hardware will provide solutions to everyday home maintenance needs through an extensive selection of products in categories such as paint, grilling and lawn and garden. In addition, guests can expect the personal, knowledgeable and helpful service that makes them feel like a neighbor.

This is the second Ace store opened by T.A. Solberg Company, Inc. The store will span nearly 15,000 square feet.

“Ace Hardware is committed to providing quality home maintenance solutions, helpful resources to residents in Antigo,” said Bob Jaskolski, President & CEO of T.A. Solberg Co., Inc. “We’re excited to be part of the community, and we look forward to making a positive impact for many years to come.”

About T.A. Solberg Co., Inc.

T.A. Solberg Company, Inc. owned by Trig and Tula Solberg, has been serving the Northwoods of Wisconsin since 1971. The company operates five full-service grocery stores in Eagle River, Rhinelander, Minocqua, Tomahawk, and Manitowish Waters. They also operate Trig’s Smokehouse, Tula’s Central Kitchen, Northwoods Pure Ice plant, three retail Caribou Coffee Cafés, four Shell gas stations, the Minocqua Recycling Center, Trig’s Trucking, three Postal Express stores, Signature Salon, two Ace Hardware stores in Rhinelander & Antigo, three Tone Zone Fitness Centers, Tasmania Outback Resort, and International Air Charters

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,300 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com