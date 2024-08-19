Antigo Times

REI Engineering Kick-off Harvest of Sunshine Community Initiative

By Natasha Winkler
August 19, 2024
REI Engineering, Inc. (REI) is pleased to announce the kick-off of their annual Harvest of Sunshine community initiative.

Since 2019, the team at REI has cultivated a field of sunflowers to spread kindness and positivity throughout the community and to encourage a spirit of generosity. REI team members along with several non-profit and community organizations harvest and create bouquets that are delivered throughout the area.

The sunflower field is now open to the public, free of charge. Those who participate are encouraged to pay this kindness forward by gifting a sunflower bouquet, bringing a non- perishable food item to support Peyton’s Promise, or by performing a similar random act of kindness. Totes for Peyton’s Promise food donations are located outside of REI’s front door.

The sunflower field is located at 4080 N 20 th Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401. Please follow the marked parking and entry signs located at the North end of the field, bring shears, and vases, or use one of the complimentary flower bags provided by REI.

