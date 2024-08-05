Saving Our Songbirds Together

SOS is an action campaign to raise awareness of birds’ dire situation and spur action at home.

The Northwoods Gateway Chapter members of Wild Ones invite you to their 3rd Annual “Evening at the Garden” Presentation on Wednesday, August 14th from 6-8 p.m. at the Pollinator Garden located in the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue (adjacent to the Antigo Walking and Bike Trail).

This year the speaker is Lisa Gaumnitz, the Coordinator of the campaign Save Our Songbirds. She will discuss why songbirds’ numbers are declining and how we can help in the effort to increase those numbers as we Save Our Songbirds Together.

One of her top recommendations in this effort is to plant more native species which is perfectly aligned with the mission at Wild Ones. She will elaborate on why planting natives is critical and will outline several more ways we can play a role in saving songbirds.

Lisa has provided her bio to share:

For 25 years, Lisa Gaumnitz wrote about nature for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and helped reporters do the same. Her appreciation for birds and concern over their decline grew during the pandemic as she spent more time watching birds outside her home office window. Now retired from the DNR, Lisa coordinates the SOS Save Our Songbirds action campaign, an initiative of the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Partnership.

By providing basic Wisconsin-tailored information, hands-on events, discounts and supplies, we’re helping people make small changes at home to give birds the habitat they need year-round and reduce window threats.

Together, we’re saving Wisconsin songbirds one yard, one window, and one cup of coffee at a time!

Bring your chairs and refreshments for this FREE EVENT and enjoy the garden as a beautiful backdrop to the presentation. Wild Ones will be selling native plants at the garden beginning at 4 p.m. They have many plants that songbirds are attracted to and rely on; as well as a variety of plants that attract your favorite pollinators.

Special Note: If you have been storing non-broken, clean plastic pots that you’ve considered throwing out, bring them along. Those pots are not recyclable and our group can always use them! Better to re-use them than throw them into a landfill!

In the event of rain, we will meet at the Antigo Public Library at 617 Clermont St. in Antigo.