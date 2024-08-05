Search Wisconsin’s Waters For

Invasive Species Aug. 10

Help identify and catalog aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin.

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Madison Division of Extension invite the public to help search for aquatic invasive species across the state on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Snapshot Day is a statewide effort to protect Wisconsin’s streams, lakes and wetlands by monitoring designated sites for invasive plants and animals that may threaten the state’s wildlife and water ecosystems.

Coordinated by UW-Extension in partnership with the DNR and the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network, Snapshot Day is entering its 11th year. Volunteer efforts are crucial to the success of monitoring invasive species, and information collected during the event will provide the DNR with data to help inform and guide management and control activities.

“Gathering samples of invasive species on Snapshot Day is a great way to give the DNR a heads up on invasives that may have recently arrived in a particular waterbody,” said Dawn Nelesen, 2023 Snapshot Day volunteer. “The information gathered by volunteers like me all across the state can help the DNR get out in front of these problems and reduce their impact – I think that’s very important.”

Register online by Friday, Aug. 9, to participate in Snapshot Day and help protect the lakes and rivers in your community. Volunteers who sign up to participate will meet at a local training site of their choosing on Aug. 10 to learn how to identify invasive species before heading out to monitoring sites with event partners.

All ages are welcome to help search for invasive species, but the event is recommended for ages 8 and up. An adult must accompany all minors.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day 2024

When: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Register for a monitoring site near you.