Data shows that the sharp-tailed grouse population is up slightly, but concerns remain about its long-term viability.

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that although the spring population survey results indicate a slight increase, the sharp-tailed grouse hunting season remains closed for 2024. Permits and applications will not be available or accepted this year.

Each year, the sharp-tailed grouse advisory committee, consisting of interested conservation groups and DNR wildlife biologists, uses spring dancing ground surveys to evaluate the population’s size and recommend a hunting season. Based on the review of spring population data, lek distribution and scientific studies from around the country, concerns remain about the long-term viability of the sharp-tailed grouse population.

The recommendation to keep the sharp-tailed grouse hunting season closed follows the spring 2024 survey data review, historical data trends and scientific models. 2024 will be the sixth year the season has been closed. Although fall permits will not be issued this year, sharp-tailed grouse will retain their status as a game species, per state law.

Due to the significant habitat restoration practices occurring in the core habitat areas of northwest Wisconsin, grouse populations have grown in recent years, recovering from an all-time low in 2021. The DNR and a wide array of partners continue to focus on habitat management efforts that will increase population levels across their primary range.

Those passionate about Wisconsin’s historical tradition of sharp-tailed grouse hunting should be encouraged by the significant partnerships in the northwestern part of the state and the positive impact those partnerships have on the barrens habitat critical to sharp-tailed grouse populations. Grouse enthusiasts can learn more by reading the Sharp-tailed Grouse Management Plan approved in April by the Natural Resources Board.

DNR staff and partners hope the population will continue to respond positively to ongoing, focused habitat management efforts. These efforts help restore the pine barrens and young forest habitats that sharp-tailed grouse depend upon for survival.

More information on sharp-tailed grouse hunting and management in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s Sharp-tailed Grouse Hunting and Management webpage.