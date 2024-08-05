Spring Waterfowl Survey Shows Positive Results

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that data from the annual spring survey of breeding waterfowl is available. The survey indicated both stable population numbers and habitat conditions for migratory birds.

The information from this survey is part of the overall survey of breeding waterfowl in North America. It aids the DNR in making management decisions about waterfowl in Wisconsin, including hunting season structure and harvest limits.

The spring waterfowl breeding survey has been conducted every year since 1973, except for 2020. Survey results are best interpreted as trends over several years rather than year-to-year comparisons.

Surveyors estimated the state’s breeding duck population to be 502,058 birds, a 3.7% decrease from the 2023 estimate but above the long-term average. The mallard breeding population estimate is 146,561 birds, 7.9% lower compared to 2023 and lower than the long-term average. The wood duck population estimate was 96,711 birds, similar to last year and above the long-term average. The Canada goose population estimate was 153,402 birds, similar to 2023 and significantly higher than the long-term average.

“In addition to positive survey results, the wet conditions across the state should provide excellent brood-rearing opportunities for waterfowl throughout the remainder of the summer,” said Taylor Finger, DNR game bird ecologist.

Find additional data from this and other wildlife survey reports on the DNR’s Wisconsin Wildlife Reports webpage.