Welcome Jerome Jones as AHS New Varsity Boy’s Soccer Coach!

TOM SCHOFIELD– ACTIVITIES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

We are thrilled to welcome Jerome Jones as the new Head Coach of our Boys Varsity Soccer team! With an impressive 14 years of experience in coaching both boys’ and girls’ soccer in Antigo, Jerome brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to our program.

His extensive background includes over a decade of dedicated service in coaching in the park and recreational league soccer program, where he has made a significant impact on the community. Jerome’s playing experience, which spans from college soccer to semi-professional levels, enriches his coaching perspective and inspires a deep understanding of the game. We are excited for Jerome to lead our team with his proven expertise, enthusiasm, and commitment to developing our athletes both on and off the field.

Let’s give a warm welcome to Coach Jones!