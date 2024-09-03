74th Langlade County Fair Livestock Sale

The grand total from the sale of 63 animals plus 2 animals that were donated back and resold was $177,247 + $4,655 in add-ons which equals $181,902. In comparison, the sale last year had 53 animals sold for a grand total of $145,738.25 and in 2022 there were 44 animals sold for a total of $80,953.20 and in the year of Covid when we were only able to have a one day event and just had the sale, there were 46 animals sold for a total of $99,735.90.

The evening began with a dinner for all bidders and then the Youth Ag Award was presented by the Antigo radio station, FFA Alumni, and Sartori to Robby Hagerty and Mia Schroepfer. After that a bench made in the high school shop classes by Carson Nagel and Korbin Schroepfer was dedicated in memory of John Nagel (Carson’s Grandpa) who was a huge part of the livestock projects at the fair through the years. The auction then began with the Grand and Reserve Champion animals. Volm Companies is donating the meat from the animal they purchased to AVAIL.