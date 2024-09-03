Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocalLocal Interest
FeaturedAntigo High School Class of 1960

Antigo High School Class of 1960

By Natasha Winkler
September 3, 2024
0
0

Antigo High School Class of 1960 celebrated their 64th reunion on August 9, 2024 at North Star Banquet Hall. There were 44 in attendance and of those 31 were classmates.

They all enjoyed a noon banquet lunch ordered through owner Brian Mattmiller and prepared by his very capable kitchen staff, along with very tasty desserts.

Somehow the years faded away and the feelings became like very recent activities that opened favorite chapters in their lives. They shares jokes and stories as people mingled around, greeting friends of the past.

There is a reminder that next year, their 65th reunion will be held at the same place, same time on Aug. 8th, 2025. They promise to keep and look forward to the next celebration.

TagsAHSclass reunion
Previous Article

74th Langlade County Fair Livestock Sale

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.