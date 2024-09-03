Antigo High School Class of 1960 celebrated their 64th reunion on August 9, 2024 at North Star Banquet Hall. There were 44 in attendance and of those 31 were classmates.

They all enjoyed a noon banquet lunch ordered through owner Brian Mattmiller and prepared by his very capable kitchen staff, along with very tasty desserts.

Somehow the years faded away and the feelings became like very recent activities that opened favorite chapters in their lives. They shares jokes and stories as people mingled around, greeting friends of the past.

There is a reminder that next year, their 65th reunion will be held at the same place, same time on Aug. 8th, 2025. They promise to keep and look forward to the next celebration.