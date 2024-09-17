Antigo Times

Congrats to the GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club

By Natasha Winkler
September 17, 2024
The GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club recently was recognized by the GFWC-Wisconsin for the work done in 2023.

In Fundraising and Development we were recognized in Category II – Best Overall Club for the Annual Craft and Trade Show that we host in October each year.

We have a small membership in the club but we raise monies that are given to various non-profit organizations in our community and Langlade County. The Craft and Trade Show is our only fundraiser and it is very important that it needs to be a huge success

The all day event features over a hundred unique crafters and vendors offering items to sell to the public.  All members participate in the planning and execution of the show in one way or another. Our craft show coordinator works solely with the vendors and the layout of the building. Her work in this area along with the club members is truly a team effort.

Our 2023 show was a huge success and we were able to donate to all our designated organizations. We hope that the coming show is also successful.

