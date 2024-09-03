DATCP Accepting Nominations for Produce Safety Advisory Council Seats

Dan Richter, Public Information Officer, (608) 419-5352, [email protected]

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Produce Safety Advisory Council (PSAC). Available seats may represent any of the following categories: fresh fruit and vegetable production; produce processing, marketing, and retailing; consumer advocacy groups; non-profit educational institutions; Tribal nations; and underserved communities.

Members of the PSAC serve two-year terms and the council meets quarterly.

The PSAC advises DATCP’s Division of Food and Recreational Safety in establishing and achieving produce safety goals, represents constituency groups, and recommends solutions to problems facing Wisconsin produce growers in complying with the Produce Safety Rule.

Members are expected to attend all full meetings and subcommittee meetings as assigned. The council meets on the third Wednesday of the month in February, May, August, and November, with an additional one-hour subcommittee meeting held virtually in the month preceding each full meeting.

Nomination forms should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the PSAC and preferably include two letters of support. Nominations will be accepted on a rolling basis. Completed nomination forms can be sent to Joanna Kahvedjian, DATCP, PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or by email to [email protected]. For questions, contact Joanna Kahvedjian, DATCP Produce Program and Policy Analyst, at (608) 977-0974.

The PSAC chair will evaluate nominees in consultation with DATCP and present recommendations to the council for review and approval. DATCP will send official notice of PSAC membership appointment and new members are expected to start their term at the council’s subsequent meeting.

Nomination forms and more information about the PSAC are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/ProduceSafetyAdvisoryCouncil.aspx.