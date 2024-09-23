DATCP to Host International Exporter and Importer Workshops at 2024 World Dairy Expo

FOR MMC

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host two workshops during the 2024 World Dairy Expo for international exporters and importers on Thursday, October 3.

The Exporters Workshop, hosted in collaboration with Livestock Exporters Association (LEA), will take place 9 a.m.–noon. Exporters, breeders, veterinarians, and freight providers are invited to attend to learn about the global dairy outlook, export protocols, certification, financing, and order fulfillment. This event will feature experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, LEA, U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS), and the Export-Import Bank of the U.S.

Registration is required by September 29, 2024, at https://forms.office.com/g/ws9nZdCJTW. For more information, contact Jennifer Lu at (608) 347-1852 or [email protected].

The International Producer Symposium, hosted in collaboration with Global Dairy Outreach and Global Cow, is directed toward global dairy producers and will take place 1-4 p.m. This session will focus on dairy business profitability and feature two expert guest speakers. First, Paul Fricke, University of Wisconsin–Madison professor and extension specialist in dairy cattle reproduction, will present “Building a Foundational Repro Program.” Second, attendees will learn from Pamela Ruegg, professor of large animal clinical sciences at Michigan State University, about “Gaining a Competitive Edge in Milk Quality.”

Registration is required by September 29, 2024, at https://forms.office.com/g/YyYTQXY4BP. For more information, contact Shirley Acedo at (608) 419-4643 or [email protected].

Both events will be held in Mendota Room 4 at the Alliant Energy Center on the World Dairy Expo grounds. The cost of attending is included with admission to World Dairy Expo facilities.

These sessions are funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative project between DATCP and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), which aims to boost the export of dairy, meat, and crop products by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. The WIAE was funded the 2021-2023 biennial state budget signed by Gov. Evers. For more information on the WIAE, visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/WisconsinInitiativeForAgriculturalExports.aspx.