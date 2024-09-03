DNR Announces New Online Tool For Analyzing Water Quality On Lakes And Streams

The Water Explorer tool has a variety of insightful graphics, maps and automated reports.

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the release of the Wisconsin

Water Explorer, a web-based tool that can help Wisconsin residents address concerns about the quality

of water in their local lakes or rivers.

Answering water quality questions requires sophisticated computer software and extensive datasets.

The Wisconsin Water Explorer tool makes scientific data analysis accessible to the public by automating

the process of finding and analyzing data. The tool provides insights into current conditions and trends

through graphs, maps and automated reports.

The Wisconsin Water Explorer tool also consolidates several water quality tools into one platform. For

example, Citizen Lake Monitoring Network volunteers can now access and share automated annual

reports summarizing data from their respective lakes.

Paul Skawinski, statewide educator for the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network, appreciates the Wisconsin

Water Explorer tool’s ease of use.

“Both volunteers and staff use Wisconsin Water Explorer to quickly generate and download PDF reports

and graphs to understand how a lake’s water quality has changed over time. It’s very easy to print these

files or share them with other interested people around the lake,” Skawinski said.

The Wisconsin Water Explorer includes an updated version of the Wisconsin Lake Modeling Suite to help

non-technicians analyze whether a lake adheres to water quality standards, identify likely sources of

pollution and determine the necessary level of improvement for restoration.

The new tool is available on the Wisconsin Water Explorer webpage.

Those interested in participating in water quality monitoring in their area are encouraged to join the

DNR’s Citizen Lake Monitoring Network or Water Action Volunteers or to reach out to their local water

quality biologist.

For additional information regarding water quality activities at the DNR, visit the Water Quality

Bureau’s Surface Water webpage.