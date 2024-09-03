Eligible Hunters: Sign Up For Fall Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities

Deadline To Apply Is Sept. 15

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible hunters hoping to participate in the Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities to contact and confirm a location with a hunt landowner sponsor before Sept. 15, 2024.

Thousands of acres of land are available for this year’s hunt, which will take place Oct. 5-13, 2024. Hunters should contact sponsors directly to participate in the 2024 hunt.

Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.

“This special hunt offers hunters with disabilities the opportunity to deer hunt during a time and in a place that is more accessible for them,” said Brooke VanHandel, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist. “We are so thankful for our landowner sponsors who are willing to partner with hunters and open their properties to allow more individuals to participate in Wisconsin’s deer hunting tradition.”

To sign up for a hunt, hunters or assistants should provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number. To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit. Eligible hunters may sign up for one sponsored property per year and must possess a gun deer license.

Wisconsin’s outdoors are for everyone. The DNR is committed to providing various hunting, fishing and recreational permits and unique opportunities designed to help give people with disabilities the opportunity to partake in Wisconsin’s abundant natural resources.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage.