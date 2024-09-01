Enroll In A Hunter Education Course Today

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to prepare for Wisconsin’s fall hunting seasons by taking a Hunter Education course. Whether you’re looking to learn more about firearm safety or want to give hunting a try, the DNR has classes available to help you get started.

Hunter Education plays a vital role in keeping Wisconsin a safe place to hunt. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, is required to hold a certificate in Hunter Education to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law.

The DNR offers multiple course options and locations, so hunters can choose the best format for how and where they’d like to learn. Individuals under 18 are required to take a course with a hands-on training component.

Traditional Course

Students attend a multi-day, in-person course to learn hunter responsibility and safety through lectures, demonstrations, group discussions, practical exercises and individual study. The students then take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment based on information found in the printed student manual and taught during class.

Internet + Field Day

Students must enroll in an in-person field day course and then complete the online portion before attending the field day. Upon completing the online course, students will receive a field day voucher, which is required to participate in the in-person field day course they enrolled in. Students will reinforce what they learned online through hands-on safe firearm handling, demonstrations from experienced hunters and practical exercises. The students then take a multiple-choice exam and complete a hands-on, skills-based assessment.

Online-Only (Ages 18+)

The online-only course has the same general content as the other course options but is entirely online. Students work through online units, take multiple-choice quizzes and take a final multiple-choice exam. This course is specifically for students with prior hunting or firearms handling experience and is only available to individuals 18 or older.

Search for upcoming courses in your area through your Go Wild account.

To learn more about Hunter Education and the individual course offerings, head to the DNR’s Safety Education webpage.