GriefShare Program Offered to the Antigo Area Community

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to the upcoming GriefShare program beginning Monday, September 16th to be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 300 Lincoln St, Antigo WI.

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The weekly video seminar features some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with their loss. Seminar sessions cover topics such as “what’s normal in grief”, “how to handle difficult emotions”, and “what to do with regrets, questions, and worries”.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future.

The GriefShare Spring 13 Week Series will be meeting on Mondays September 16th to December 2nd from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and enter through Door #3 for the Fellowship Hall.

Facilitators for the program will be Sarah Stoehr, Lori Leider and Becky Frasch. For questions or more information, call the Peace Church office at 715.623.2200. No registration is required.

The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.