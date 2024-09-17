National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) September 15-21, 2024

FOR MMC

Nearly every aspect of daily life is made possible because a truck driver delivered the goods and resources people need.

NTDAW is an important time for America to thank all the professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs. These 3.5 million professional men and women not only deliver our goods safely, securely, and on time, but they also keep our highways safe.

The nation’s truckers are the lifeblood of our economy – delivering critical goods to farms, factories, stores, hospitals and homes.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time to rally around our professional truck drivers and show them the appreciation they deserve every day. We are thrilled to recognize these men and women who show their dedication, perseverance, and determination on our nation’s highways.” MMC, LLC

Professional truck drivers always step up when they are needed most and have kept the economy on its feet despite facing unprecedented obstacles.

The hard-working men and women behind the wheel, safely transport more than 11 billion tons of goods and products every year, which account for more than 70% of America’s total annual freight. 80% of U.S. communities depend solely on trucking to deliver goods.