Packers seek nominations for ‘High School Coach of the Week’

The Green Bay Packers are seeking nominations from high schools across the state for their “High School Coach of the Week” program.

“The program recognizes one outstanding Wisconsin high school coach on a weekly basis during the 2024 high school football season. Each honoree will be awarded several items and privileges, including a $1,000 donation to the school’s football program from the Green Bay Packers and the NFL,” a release from the Packers stated.

The winning coach will receive recognition on packers.com, WisSports.net and Wifca.org, and mentioned in the Packers Gameday program.

“The Packers are seeking nominees who have an incredible impact either on the field or in the community. Nominees can be honored for how they have turned programs around, how the team has impacted the community or how the coach impacts the players and their families,” the release added.

“At the end of the season, one coach is named the WFCA/Green Bay Packers High School Football Coach of the Year, selected by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, and is given a $2,000 donation for his or her football program. The Coaches of the Week and Coach of the Year will also be recognized at Lambeau Field during the Week 18 Packers-Bears game in January.”

“We’re proud to recognize the hard work of high school football coaches with the Packers Coach of the Week program,” said Packers football outreach coordinator Jake Krueger. “As educators, mentors and leaders, both on and off the field, they serve as positive examples for young people in the community and give them the opportunity to learn and grow.”

Nominations can be submitted by 10 a.m. each Monday to Jake Krueger at [email protected].

Nominations should include the coach’s name, address, school, phone number and reason he/she is deserving of the award.

The first honoree of the season was announced the week of Sept. 16.