The Antigo High School Volleyball Varsity

Team traveled to Just A Game Fieldhouse for the 2024 Friends Tournament August 30th-31st. The Lady Robins came home with some hardware after taking second place in the gold bracket of the 24-team tournament.

1st year varsity coach Brinna Mauk was pleased with her team’s performance all weekend; “We communicated well throughout the tournament. We played some great volleyball and the girls had fun. I think the girls seeing the potential for a successful season had them pushing themselves to put it all on the court every set. Every girl had a meaningful impact on the court and the bench. Our fan base and their energy was amazing as well.”

Senior Captains Tristin Arlen and Lola Cornelius led the Robins defensively and offensively. Arlen completed the weekend with 126 assists. Cornelius had a team-high 48 kills and 50 digs. Mya Burt contributed 33 kills and Carly Jaworski had 42 digs.

RECORD:

Win vs Marshall 25-18, 17-25, 15-12

Win vs Riverdale 25-14, 25-12

Win vs Sheboygan North 25-21, 25-15

Loss vs Fall River 23-25, 15-25

Win vs Auburndale 25-20, 21-25, 15-13

Win vs Lodi 25-16, 18-25, 15-12

Loss vs SPASH 25-23, 17-25, 12-15

Statistical leaders for the weekend:

KILLS

Lola Cornelius 48

Mya Burt 33

Lily Muraski 14 (didn’t play day 2 due to injury)

DIGS

Lola Cornelius 50

Carly Jaworski 42

ASSISTS

Tristan Arlen 126

pictured-

Back left: Coach Brinna Mauk, Tristin Arlen, Layla Hulman, Mya Burt, Lola Cornelius Front left: Baily Heinzen, Ava Cornelius, Carly Jaworski, Sydnie Heinzen, Maggie Slominski not pictured: Lily Muraski