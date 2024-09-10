Tips for Daily Living with Arthritis

FOR MMC

Arthritis isn’t a single disease, but a term that refers to more than 100 conditions characterized by joint pain or joint disease, says the Arthritis Foundation. Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States, and affects women at a proportionally higher rate than men.

Arthritis looks and feels different to the various people who experience it, and symptoms can vary from day to day depending on variables such as the weather and individuals’ level of physical activity. When arthritis flares up, it can make performance of daily activities challenging. Therefore, people experiencing arthritis can take steps to make living with the condition somewhat easier.

Work with an occupational therapist

An occupational therapist can assess work and home situations and make recommendations on potential modifications to these spaces that might be right for your situation. The bathroom and kitchen typically are two spaces where people spend a lot of time and can be areas of focus. Having items at counter height; purchasing smaller sizes of products that are easier to hold; avoiding bending down by using a grabber tool; and having a chair or stool nearby so that you can sit while doing an activity can help.

Use smart devices

The bevy of smart devices now available can work to your advantage. With the push of a button on a phone app or through voice control, you can turn on lights, switch the thermostat or perform any other tasks programmed around the house. This can help when mobility is compromised.

Focus on kitchen tasks

Meal preparation can be a chore when arthritis makes it painful. Rather than eating out all of the time, some tips can help. Utilize frozen fruit or vegetables that already are chopped and prepared to cut down on these tasks. Invest in lightweight cookware and dishes to simplify moving items around. Electric jar openers, kitchen scissors and even vegetable steamers that require less water are additional kitchen tools that can make life with arthritis a little easier.

Move your bedroom

If climbing stairs repeatedly is problematic, move clothing or even your bedroom downstairs to reduce trips up and down. Additional relocation techniques can include putting a mini fridge in your bedroom or relocating the washer and dryer upstairs to make laundry easier.

Get a rollator

A rollator is a wheeled walker that doubles as a seat. It provides support when walking, but also can be a comfortable place to stop and take a seated break.

Get the right pain relief

Pain relief can make it easier to cope. Strategies include anti-inflammatory medications, physical therapy and massages, stretching and exercising, and even prescription therapies that target the immune system in people with autoimmune arthritis. Work with health professionals to get the right combination of what is needed to alleviate pain and stiffness.

Arthritis affects millions of individuals around the world. By making some changes, people living with the condition can find life a little bit easier.