The Antigo Music Association is bringing the music of R&B and Motown to the Volm Theater on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. as they welcome Uptown as the first performance of the 2024-25 concert series. Uptown brings the whole package with amazing choreography, vocals, and stage presence.

From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary Pop and Soul, Uptown is a group of men who combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today. The perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor of performance that will have any crowd on their feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, the Uptown show exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy.

Admittance is by membership only. Tickets for the 2024-25 season will be available at the concert or by calling 715-623-5133.