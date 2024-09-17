Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Antigo Unites the Community in the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

FOR MMC

The Antigo community came together in a powerful show of support during this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Antigo Middle School. Thanks to the dedication and generosity of participants from across Langlade County, walkers are expected to raise nearly $40,000 to support the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

These vital funds will also directly support local services in Antigo and surrounding areas, including support groups, educational resources, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts, and the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.

Dave Grams, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, expressed deep gratitude to the Antigo community. “The incredible spirit and generosity shown at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Antigo is truly inspiring. Every step taken, every dollar raised, brings us closer to a world without Alzheimer’s.

Your support not only funds critical research and services but also provides hope to those affected by this devastating disease. Together, we are making a difference, and I am thankful to each and every participant, volunteer, and donor who made this day a success.”

Alzheimer’s disease remains a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting over 7 million Americans. In Wisconsin alone, more than 110,000 individuals are living with the disease, with over 11 million family members and friends providing care. In Langlade County, more than 625 individuals aged 65 and older are currently living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages continued support, as donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 at act.alz.org/antigo. Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub at:

Alzheimer’s Association Attn: WTEA Antigo, WI 12701 Whitewater Drive, Suite 290 Minnetonka, MN 55343