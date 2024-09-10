WisDOT seeks public comment on 2024 ADA Transition Plan

WisDOT

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) invites the public to review and share feedback on the agency’s 2024 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.

The ADA Transition Plan shares information on WisDOT’s efforts to continually improve accessibility throughout the state highway system including roadside facilities, navigability within public rights of way and public input processes. Per federal law, the transition plan is regularly maintained with opportunities for public input.

“We remain committed to creating the safest and most beneficial transportation system possible for people of all abilities throughout the state. We also continue to remove barriers that limit those with diminished vision, hearing or mobility to help them fully utilize Wisconsin’s roads and facilities,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “As part of our ongoing commitment to ADA, we invite Wisconsin residents to review the agency’s plan and provide feedback to help us improve our current efforts.”

The plan is available on WisDOT’s website at wisconsindot.gov/ADA. The 30-day public comment period started August 29, 2024 and goes through Saturday, September 28, 2024. The public is encouraged to review the plan and share comments via the online form.

The Transition Plan is an update on the policies, procedures and practices that fulfill the requirements of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Public comments on the plan will be used to help guide the department’s strategy for ADA improvements moving forward.