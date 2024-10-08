2024 Antigo Tater Trot Announces Successful Fundraising Race and Generous Donations to Local Athletic Organizations

FOR MMC

Following this year’s in-person and virtual fundraising race, thanks to the generous contributions of participants, sponsors, and volunteers, the directors of the 2024 Annual Antigo Tater Trot presented checks totaling $5,800 to organizations within the community. Over 200 participants took part in either the 2k, 6k, or 10k events between August 4 and August 10.

Since 1980, the Tater Trot has donated over $110,000 to local schools and athletic organizations within the community that promote overall active and healthy lifestyles. The annual event connects the teams, school district, and community and helps sustain local student-athlete programs and area organizations. This year’s recipients include the AHS Track Team, AHS Cross Country Team, Elementary Track & Field Day, Peace Lutheran School, All Saints Catholic School, Antigo Middle School Athletics, Jack Lake Silent Trails Association, and Skills USA.

The 2024 Annual Tater Trot was presented by CoVantage Credit Union, and Volm Companies with help from the following sponsors: Antigo Optimist Club, Community Health Foundation, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Hyland Lakes Spuds, Promise Physical Therapy & Wellness, Parsons of Antigo, Insight FS, Subway, The Antigo Times/Shopper, Fischer’s Maintenance, Sartori Cheese Company, Bolen Realty, J.W. Mattek & Sons Farms, Kretz Lumber, Brickners, Schroeder’s Gifts, Zelazoski Wood Products, Kerber Rose CPA, Sheldon’s Inc., Bradley-Olson Funeral Home, Johnson Electric Coil Co., Antigo Dental Clinic, State Farm – Arika Alft, Brickners of Antigo, Fleet Farm, Dewans, Cornerstone Chiropractic, Mosquito Squad, Lakeside Market, and Kwik-Trip.

To learn more about the fundraising race and plans for next year’s 45th Anniversary event, visit www.antigotatertrot.com