A Beacon of Hope Rises in Antigo: William’s House of Hope Takes Root

The crisp air of Antigo, Wisconsin, carries a new energy this fall. It’s the energy of hope, ignited by the vision of William’s House of Hope, a local organization determined to combat homelessness within the community.

Born from tragedy, William’s House of Hope emerged in response to the heartbreaking loss of William “Billy” DeHart, a man who perished from the unforgiving winter elements while unsheltered. This loss galvanized the community, forging a shared resolve to ensure such a tragedy never befalls another.

Our journey began with a simple goal: to create a haven for those facing homelessness. However, our vision extended beyond just providing emergency shelter. We envisioned a community where individuals could not only find refuge but also empower themselves to achieve their full potential.

The good news is, that vision is rapidly becoming a reality. We are thrilled to announce the recent acquisition of a building in Antigo! This permanent location will house not only a much-needed homeless shelter but also a revolutionary initiative – The Thrift for Hope Thrift Store.

Thrift for Hope is more than just a place to find treasures. It’s a platform for empowerment. This innovative program will provide vocational training to our shelter clients, equipping them with valuable skills necessary for securing gainful employment. Additionally, The Thrift for Hope will extend its services to other agencies within the community, offering a pathway to employability and fostering the development of essential soft skills for those seeking re-entry into the workforce.

Our progress doesn’t stop there! We obtained our 501(c)(3) status for The Thrift for Hope, a crucial step that will allow us to receive tax-deductible donations, further strengthening our ability to serve the community.

However, we can’t do this alone. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the countless individuals, businesses, and organizations who have stood alongside us on this journey. Your unwavering support has fueled our progress and continues to do so.

Here’s where you come in! To help us bridge the gap and ensure a successful launch, we are actively seeking donations. Contributions can be mailed to 714 3rd St., Antigo, WI 54409, or you can visit our website, Williams-house.org, for secure online donations.

And mark your calendars! On October 22nd, we invite the entire community to celebrate a momentous occasion – the ribbon-cutting ceremony for our new building! It’s a chance to witness firsthand the tangible impact of our collective efforts.

Together, we can turn the tide on homelessness in Antigo. William’s House of Hope, fueled by the unyielding spirit of this community, is transforming lives. It’s a testament to the power of compassion and collaboration, a beacon of hope shining brightly on the horizon.