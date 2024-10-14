A Thank You from Langlade Co. Equine Community

A COMMUNITY SUBMISSION

In the eyes of local 4- H Members, Leaders, and the Horse & Pony and Horseless 4-H Project committee who worked on the Horse Arena at the Langlade Co. Fairgrounds- Bob and Marilyn Benishek are definitely honorary 4-H Cowboy and Cowgirl.

Marilyn passed away recently, however Bob made it clear when the project was discussed she wanted her family to donate $25,000 for arena renovations at the fairgrounds to ensure the 4-H members would ride and compete with an up to date safer arena; as well as honor the rich equine culture of Langlade County. The monies were donated 5 years ago but along with Krueger and Steinfest’s, additional in kind services – Antigo equine competition continues and brings many competitors from outside the area.

These pictures were taken in honor at the September 4-H Horse Show at the Langlade County Fairgrounds.

Committee members include John Breske, Charlie and Tonya Bauer, Patti Brockman, 4-H Horse & Pony advisor Carol Lese and Horseless Horse Leader Shaughn Novy also Bob Benishek and several family members including his great grandson.

Langlade County horse projects continue to flourish with the help of horse enthusiasts.