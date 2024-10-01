FOR MMC



Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) welcomed guests to the opening reception of its annual Fall AVA Art Exhibit, titled “Autumn Blessings,” on Saturday Sept. 21st in the evening from 5-7 PM at the Langlade County Historical Museum’s 2nd Floor (AVA Gallery). Exhibit judge Cindy Martin presented awards to the participating artists.

“We were privileged to have Cindy Martin as our judge for this exhibit. Her critique of the artists’ work was both positive and informative. With many years of experience as an art educator in Antigo, Cindy’s insights were invaluable. We were thrilled to see such a great turnout for the event!” said Mary Hayes, AVA Secretary and artist.

Cindy Martin, a retired Antigo Middle School art teacher, judged the exhibit, and the following awards were presented:

1st Place: Beatie Gmeiner for “Azalea Twilight”

2nd Place: Karen Stimac for “Autumn Leaves”

3rd Place: Laurie McConnell for “Vibrant Autumn”

Honorable Mention: Tyler Reynolds for “1848”

Honorable Mention: Rosemary Bauknecht for “Face The Truth”

Honorable Mention: Greg Koeppel for “Native Maiden”

People’s Choice: Amanda Lifke for “Let The Color Shine Through”

Artist’s Choice: Beatie Gmeiner for “Azalea Twilight”

The AVA Gallery hosts three judged art exhibits annually, along with a Christmas Gift Shop where members create holiday gifts. After the new year, the gallery also holds an annual art sale, allowing members to sell artwork they’ve created in previous years as well as their current inventory.

AVA Gallery extends its gratitude to the Langlade County Historical Museum for hosting our gallery, and to our Gallery Director, Vicki Eldridge, exhibit judge Cindy Martin, and our sponsors: Remington Foundation, CoVantage Credit Union, Johnson Electric Coil Co. Inc., and BB Jacks. A heartfelt thank you to all the artists who participated in this year’s exhibit.