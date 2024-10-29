Aspirus Dermatologist Offers Eczema Relief Options

“There are a lot more treatment options now for eczema than there were a few years ago. It’s a good reason to see a dermatologist.”

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, affects millions of Americans every year, often causing persistent discomfort and disruption to daily life. The condition is characterized by dry, itchy skin, which may weep clear fluid when scratched, making daily management a challenge for both children and adults. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), eczema affects 10 to 30 percent of children and two to 10 percent of adults in the United States.

“Eczema is more prevalent in children, but anybody can be prone to it,” says Abigail Taub, MD, a dermatologist with Aspirus Health. “By age one, many children start to grow out of their eczema, but they may continue to have sensitive skin throughout their life.”

Managing Eczema

Eczema is linked to a defect in filaggrin, a protein responsible for helping skin cells bond and retain moisture. Without it, skin barriers weaken, making the skin more susceptible to irritants, allergens, and environmental conditions such as dry air and fragranced products.

To manage symptoms, Dr. Taub recommends starting with dry skin care. “We advise people to take lukewarm baths or showers, pat the skin dry, and immediately apply a moisturizer,” she says. “Plain Vaseline or creams are more effective than lotions.” For more severe cases, prescription steroid creams or newer injectable medications may be necessary.

When to Seek Help

Living with eczema can significantly impact quality of life, causing issues such as sleep disturbances, missed school days, and even emotional challenges like depression.

“If eczema symptoms persist or worsen, it’s important to consult a dermatologist,” advises Dr. Taub. “There are a lot more treatment options now for eczema than there were a few years ago. It’s a good reason to see a dermatologist.”