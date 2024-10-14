Aspirus Health Updates Screening Guidelines to Promote Early Detection and Prevention

“It’s important to regularly discuss with your physician which screenings are right for you.”

ASPIRUS HEALTH

In honor of National Primary Care Week (October 7-11), Aspirus Health urges individuals to take charge of their health by seeing their primary care provider for an annual exam. Keeping up with check-ups helps ensure you are also up-to-date on important health screenings. . Early detection through screenings can be lifesaving, helping prevent serious illnesses before they develop and ensuring better outcomes for treatment and long-term wellness.

To make early detection more accessible, Aspirus has recently updated its screening guidelines to reflect the latest medical recommendations.

“Regular health screenings are incredibly important,” says Kristi Wegener, MD, a Family Medicine Physician at Aspirus Health. “Screenings are designed to catch diseases that are most likely to occur at specific ages and finding them early makes treatment more effective. It’s important to regularly discuss with your physician which screenings are right for you.”

Aspirus Health recommends the following screenings to stay proactive about your health:

Cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides – Every five years, depending on risk

– Every five years, depending on risk General physical exam – Every two to three years

– Every two to three years Immunizations – Vary based on vaccine: Rubella: once if necessary Diphtheria-Tetanus: every 10 years Influenza: annually Pneumococcal: once after age 65

– Vary based on vaccine: Colon cancer screening – Begin at age 45 for average risk

– Begin at age 45 for average risk Lung cancer screening – Based on risk; ask your provider about low-dose CT scans

– Based on risk; ask your provider about low-dose CT scans Breast cancer screening – Annually starting at age 40

– Annually starting at age 40 Pap smear – Every three years without HPV testing, or every five years with HPV testing

– Every three years without HPV testing, or every five years with HPV testing Bone density screening – Baseline at age 65

One notable update is the guideline for colon cancer screening, which now begins at age 45. “We’ve been seeing colon cancer in younger people,” Dr. Wegener explains. “This adjustment reflects the need for earlier detection, especially for those with a family history of the disease.”

To foster comfort in discussing screening needs, Dr. Wegener encourages open conversations between patients and providers: “Understanding the risks and benefits of screenings can put patients at ease.” Indeed, when it comes to your health, your relationship with your primary care provider is a very important one.