This year Calvary Lutheran Church exceeded the goals of helping Lutheran World Relief efforts.

Calvary Lutheran Church located at 310 S Superior St, Antigo, WI 54409, recently collected 20 fabric kits, 150 personal care kits, 170 school kits, and 200 quilts. The donations are displayed in the sanctuary where a prayer of blessing will be said at the Sunday morning service.

Donations were collected from church members and friends plus the hard work of Calvary’s weekly quilting group. The kits and quilts will be distributed all over the globe by the Lutheran World Relief organization. 20 quilts were also donated to the AVAIL shelter in Antigo.