Chess for a Cause

The Northcentral Technical College Antigo Campus was transformed into a battleground of strategy and compassion Oct. 12th, as the Antigo Chess Club and the Wisconsin Scholastic Chess Federation hosted an all-day chess tournament. This event not only showcased the incredible talents of young chess players from Antigo, Merrill, Edgar, and Plymouth schools, but also served as a heartfelt fundraiser for William’s House of Hope, a local homeless shelter dedicated to providing safe and supportive emergency housing.

The tournament saw fierce competition, culminating in Antigo taking home the first-place team award. Individually, Tate Gabriel from Antigo claimed the top spot, while Plymouth’s Ben and Taz Thao secured second and third place, respectively.

In addition to the competitive spirit, Edgar School demonstrated incredible generosity by bringing essential items for the homeless shelter. The Edgar School District also contributed a check from a successful fundraiser, where teachers paid to wear jeans on “Jean Day,” showcasing their commitment to the community.

William’s House of Hope, named in memory of William DeHart, who tragically passed away from exposure in Lake Park in Antigo on January 15, 2024, has yet to open its doors due to ongoing challenges.

The building has been purchased, and the organization is actively working with Antigo City’s building and zoning departments to navigate necessary approvals and is in the process of hiring an architect to develop plans for the shelter.

Sally Hull, representing William’s House of Hope, expressed her gratitude, saying, “What a wonderful, inspiring day! This positive experience for our youth and William’s House of Hope gives me new hope that we will work through obstacles, even if it takes a bit longer than we anticipated.”

The need for supportive housing has never been more pressing. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, over 84,000 individuals experience chronic homelessness on any given night in the U.S. A chronically homeless person costs taxpayers an average of $35,578 per year. However, when placed in supportive housing, costs are reduced by nearly 50%, making supportive housing not only a humane solution but also a financially responsible one.

Colin Hansen, a teacher and chess club advisor at Edgar School, shared his thoughts on the event: “Way to go Antigo Chess Club, organizers, and those who are trying to build a homeless shelter in Antigo! October is Homeless Awareness Month, and no better way to try to make a change in a community than through the youth. These kids came together not only to compete for wins but also for a win for humanity. They collected donations and shared their blessings with complete strangers. What started as individuals from their respective schools ended with one large group united in a mission to promote chess and tackle homelessness.”

The event not only fostered camaraderie among students but also highlighted the importance of community engagement and support for those in need. As October is recognized as Homeless Awareness Month, the tournament underscored the collective efforts of young minds committed to making a difference.

For more information about William’s House of Hope and how to support their mission, please visit https://www.williams-house.org/.