Community Calendar for 10_21_2024

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call 715-623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call 715-627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. 715-275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Monday-Friday (except Holiday’s) 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Senior Cribbage Group Mondays 1pm. Summit Lake Town Hall N 9575, County Rd B, Summit Lake. We play table read games, and the cost is $2.25. Payout at the end of game day. We help each other out if you miss points, no cut throat games. We try to get in 8 games, usually done by 4pm. Call with question: Judy Beecher 715-219-4333

Group Dance Class & Social Tuesdays Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

White Lake Fitness & Fun Thursdays 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

Electronic Disposal Event Oct. 23rd 12-4pm. Langlade Co Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Many items are free to dispose of, but there is a fee for monitors, TVs, and freon units. Please have cash or a check.

REGI Owl-O-Ween Tours Oct. 25th 4:30-6:30pm. Raptor Education Group N2160 W.Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Trick-or-treat yourself during the month of October and join the Raptor Education Group to celebrate all things Fall – REGI style! ​Before the tour, paint pumpkins with us while you enjoy some warm apple cider and hot cocoa! While the paint is drying, you’ll meet some of Wisconsin’s most secretive creatures of the night and discover the folklore, myths, and legends that associate owls, crows, and vultures with this spooky time of year.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event 2024 Fri., Oct. 25th (7pm-12am) Sat., Oct. 26th (7:30pm-12am)

Thur., Oct. 31st (7-10pm). Perdition Pines Haunted Event N1385 County Road D, Antigo. TICKET INFORMATION: -GENERAL ADMISSION $10.00 -VIP GOLD $20.00 -VIP PLATINUM $30.00 ***Please visit our website for full ticket information. The time has come to unleash your freak and face your fears! Perdition Pines Haunted Event is welcoming guests to the seventh season of horror. Can you escape the darkness of these twisted woods?

Elton Haunted Schoolhouse Oct. 25th-26th 4-7pm. Elton Schoolhouse W4811 Highway 64 Elton. Trunk or Treat/Tractor Treat will be on Saturday from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm to hand out treats to all of the little ones!

Purses for the Pantry – Designer Purse Bingo & Food Drive Oct. 25th 4:30-11pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. A $50 donation includes 10 games with two cards, entry into all raffle baskets, and door prizes.Bring 5 or more canned goods for entry into a special Purse raffle! Halloween Costume Contest for Best Costume. Tickets can be purchased at the Antigo Food Pantry, 2120 Progress Blvd, Antigo, WI 54409. Monday thru Friday 8am-12pm (cash only) and at Associated Bank, 724 5th Ave, Antigo, WI 54409.

Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail Oct. 25th-26th 7-11pm. Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail N11818 Cedar Rd. Birnamwood. Creepy Hollow is a rapidly growing haunted trail that is open for one weekend during the month of October. All funds raised will be donated to local charities. Not recommended for children 10 and under.

Drug Take Back Event Oct. 26th 8am-4pm. Langlade Co. Safety Building 840 Clermont St., Antigo. Bring your expired or no longer needed prescription medication. Prescription creams and lotions are also accepted but need to remain in their original containers. There will be medication safety materials and education available as well. Together we can keep our community and environment safer with proper medication storage and disposal.

Walleye Lodge Halloween Bash Oct. 26th 2-5pm. Walley Lodge Bar & Grill N11159 Walley Rd., Pearson. Soup, BBQ Slow Cook Challenge, and costume contest.

City-Wide Trick or Treating Oct. 26th 4-6:30pm. Antigo. Turn on your porch light to let these kids know you wish for them to visit your house for treats. If you do not wish to have children come to your house, please leave your porch light off as a sign to them that you do not wish to be disturbed.

Ghost & Ghouls Halloween Held’s Bar Party Oct. 26th 8pm. Held’s Bar W13298 County Road C, Deerbrook. Lots of fun games all night long!

Antigo Gateway Squares, Inc. Oct. 27th 2-4:30pm. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Lessons 1-2 pm; Halloween Dance 2-4:30 pm called by Michael Streby at the Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Club annual meeting following the dance. Visitors are welcome. Rose Marie Kerner 715-623-2128 or Betsy Lane 715-350-9687.

*Meetings*

Board of Adjustment Committee Oct. 21st 9am. Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

Board of Review – Regular Oct. 23rd 2pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Public Works Committee – Regular Meeting Oct. 23rd 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Retail Food Safety Advisory Committee Oct. 25th 9am. Microsoft Teams Call In Information 1-608-571-2209, 396857573#. Meeting ID: 255 895 623 575 Passcode: YBSq6J

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Any questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Alzheimer’s Support Group Second Monday of the month 5-6pm. Rolalia Gardens Door #3 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. 715-610-6681

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline. 800.272.3900

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

Baby & Me Support Group Wednesdays from 1-2pm in the Langlade Birthing Center 112 E 5th Ave, Antigo, second floor. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

GriefShare Community Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group: Mondays from 5-6:30pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Through December 2nd, 2024. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use Door #3 for the Fellowship Hall. Each weekly session is on a different grief topic. The program is FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays 8am ,Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Room #4 Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]