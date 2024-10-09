Dr. Noel Deep Recognized as Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians

FOR MMC

Dr. Noel N Deep, MD, MACP, FRCP has been recognized as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of London (RCP) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of medicine and healthcare.

Board certified in Internal Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Dr. Deep is Chief Medical Officer for Aspirus Langlade Hospital, and Regional Medical Director for Aspirus Medical Group’s Northeast WI Division.

He has been actively involved in organized medicine including the American College of Physicians, Wisconsin Medical Society, and the American Medical Association, with innumerable contributions to each of these organizations.

Founded in 1518 by a Royal Charter from King Henry VIII, the Royal College of Physicians is England’s oldest medical academic body for physicians, with its core mission being to drive improvements in health and health care through advocacy, education, and research. Fellowship in the 500-year-old organization is a prestigious accolade and is an honor that signifies the highest level of distinction within the medical community and acknowledges the physician’s dedication, commitment, and ongoing contributions to advancing healthcare and improving the health of the community. Invitation to fellowship is extended to qualified physicians three times a year and includes just a few physicians from the Americas.

“The RCP draws upon the knowledge and expertise of its members to develop evidence-based policies and guidelines in key areas of healthcare,” said Dr. Deep. “Fellows assist with the RCP’s main objectives by supporting and contributing to championing the values of the medical profession, promote and improve patient-centered care, influence the health care agenda, and improve standards in clinical practice.”

Invitation to become a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians is based on endorsement by fellow physicians and in recognition of the physician’s important contributions to the medical profession including research, education, and outstanding clinical practice. Fellowship is an accolade held by some of the most exceptional and innovative physicians in the world marking achievement and skill as a doctor and amplifying one’s voice to shape the future of healthcare.

“As a Master in the American College of Physicians and a Fellow in the Royal College of Physicians, Dr. Deep can work collaboratively with two large and significant medical organizations supporting their ultimate goal of advancing excellence in healthcare delivery for all patients and the medical professionals who serve these patients,” said Dr. John Dean, Clinical Vice-President of the RCP.