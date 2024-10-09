GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club will host its 48th Annual the Blended Marketplace Show

Craft Fair, Trade and Vintage Market

This is an annual highlight of fall that draws hundreds from throughout the Northwoods.

The Blended Marketplace Show will run Oct. 19, 2024 from 9am-3pm in the multi-purpose building at the Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Highway 45, Antigo, WI.

Admissions are $2 at the door or $1 with donation of a non-perishable food item, donated to the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry. Children under 10 are free with an adult.

The show will feature 142 spaces occupied with unique crafters, vendors and vintage market decor. They will be displaying handmade decorations, baby quilts, mittens, jewelry, flavor dips, Tupperware, Norwex, refurbished furniture, yard items, barn wood items, wooden toys, Fall and Christmas decorations, and many other items for you to purchase for any special occasions and events.

On site there will be food and refreshments provided by AVAIL Inc. and a bake sale with homemade bakery and candies and a raffle by GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club. Prizes include a homemade quilt, various gift baskets, gift certificates, gift cards and items from crafters and vendors. Raffle tickets are available at CoVantage Credit Union, Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce, or from GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club members and at the show.

This event is the largest and the one only fundraiser for GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club. This past year the GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club donated $10,905.00 back to these nonprofit groups throughout the Langlade County area.

In the past, proceeds have been earmarked for scholarships at Antigo, Elcho, White Lake High Schools, Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, White Lake Food Pantry, Elcho Food Pantry, Langlade County 4-H, AVAIL, Salvation Army, Langlade County Humane Society, Boys & Girls Club, Raptor Education Group, Habitat for Humanity, Antigo High School Lock In, Antigo Gridiron Club, Antigo High School, Drama Club, Antigo High School Band Booster, Langlade County Crime Stoppers, Langlade County Disability for the Community Bible Bus, Honor Flight, the Giving Tree, City of Antigo K9, Music in the Park, Antigo Public Library for Children books, ASCS Golf Outing, Diaper Drive, Weekend Backpack program, Langlade County Historical Society for the museum, Working Together, Inc. (the Little Red Barn) and many other nonprofit groups, too numerous to mention them all.

GFWC Antigo Junior Woman’s Club, established in 1971, members are of women of all ages, who have a passion for community service and volunteerism. The club is a nonprofit 100% volunteer organization built on helping to support nonprofit groups throughout the Langlade County area.