How Ready Are We? Exploring Natural Disasters and Emergency Preparedness

5-min Challenge

READY.GOV

Look at the graphic & answer the questions:

According to the graphic above, what were U.S. residents most and least prepared with? List at least one natural weather-related hazard that’s possible in the state/territory where you live, and one that is not. Imagine you and your friends or family have rented a beach house in an Atlantic or Gulf coastline county—an area most threatened by weather-related hazards like hurricanes. Unfortunately, the forecasts are warning of a category three storm with winds from 111-129 mph coming your way. How would you prepare?

September was National Preparedness Month, this annual campaign is to remind everyone that preparing for emergencies and disasters can keep them, their families and their communities safe.

While the resources and information shared during National Preparedness Month and on Ready.gov can be used by anyone at any time to get prepared for whatever may come their way, this year, the campaign is focused on preparing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities. The Ready Campaign aims to ensure all of our friends and neighbors have the tools they need to prepare for disasters and build resilience before disaster strikes.

2024 Theme: “Start a Conversation”

Talking about bad things that could happen like a disaster or emergency isn’t always easy. We may think we’re protecting the people we love by avoiding these conversations, but they are important to start taking steps to get ready and stay safe.

Starting a conversation today can help you and your family to take more actions to prepare. By taking simple steps, you can build your preparedness at your own pace: