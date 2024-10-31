Many Records at GNC Swim Meet

FOR MMC

Antigo Red Robin swimmers were fast at the Great Northern Conference Girls Swim Meet in Colby on Thursday. The team took fifth place among eight teams, set two team records, and earned five personal best times.

Freshman Elizabeth Grief had two personal bests. In the 200 individual medley, she shaved 3.5 seconds off her best time, finishing with a 3:06.82. The 100 freestyle was her second event, and Grief took 1.85 seconds off her personal record.

Fellow freshman Holland Tainter also had a fast meet. In her 50 freestyle, Tainter sprinted to a second place finish in a time of 26.27. The 100 backstroke event was exciting as Tainter shaved 2.5 seconds off her best time, placed second overall, and set a new team record. Her time of 1:00.88 beat the Red Robin record set by Heather Arlen in 2021.

Tainter joined teammates Allyssa Jansen, Eleanor Tassler, and Chloe Tainter as they set another team record in the 200 freestyle relay. They bested their former record by 3.35 seconds and finished third among fifteen teams.

Allyssa Jansen, freshman, finished ninth out of twenty eight swimmers in the 50 free with a time of 28.75. Jansen also finished ninth in the 100 butterfly with a season best time of 1:12.39.

The fourth fast freshman on the Robins squad is Eleanor Tassler, who finished the Conference meet with an 8th place finish in the 50 freestyle and a personal best in the 100 breaststroke. Tassler bested her own breaststroke time by nearly 3 seconds.

Senior Chloe Tainter won the 100 butterfly event in a season best time of 1:00.84. Her first place finish was a second ahead of the second place finisher. Tainter also tied for fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.76.

C. Tainter also swam the butterfly in the 200 medley relay, where she was joined by Holland Tainter in backstroke, Alexis Federman in breaststroke, and Allyssa Jansen in free. Their time of 2:03.96 earned them fifth place in a field of twelve teams.

Federman also swam the 400 freestyle relay, which earned ninth place in a field of fourteen teams. Federman swam with Grief, Tassler, and Senior Avery Federman. The team’s time of 4:37.35 was thirteen seconds faster than their seed time.

Avery Federman represented the Robins in the 500 freestyle where she finished tenth in a field of eighteen. She also finished thirteenth in the 50 freestyle event, as the sole Robin to swim both the shortest and longest events of the meet.

These time drops are before the team is tapered for the end of season, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 in Menominee.

Pic: Allyssa Jansen, Eleanor Tassler, Holland Tainter, and Chloe Tainter beat their own team relay record in the 200 freestyle relay at the GNC Conference Meet.

Pic: The Robins were first in the water for warmups in Colby.