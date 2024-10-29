TOM SCHOFIELD: ACTIVITIES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

Introducing Andrew Davies, the new Antigo head girls varsity basketball coach! Here is a write up from coach Davies, don’t forget to give him a warm welcome coaching in Antigo!

I am thrilled to begin this journey as the new Head Coach of the Antigo Red Robins Girls Varsity Team! For the past 8 years, I have coached and had success at nearly all levels of youth basketball (rec, travel, and AAU). I have also been fortunate enough to be involved with some of the best coaches, trainers, and programs in the area. I can’t wait to get started and I am eager to not only hit the courts with the team, but also to get to know the players, the Center Court Club, and be a part of the proud Red Robin Basketball family!