Nominations for Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Open Through October 31

DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through October 31, 2024 for three seats on the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board. Producers who grow and sell corn in Districts 4, 8, and 9 are eligible to nominate producers or to be nominated to the board.

District 4: Adams, Columbia, Juneau, Marquette, Monroe, and Waushara counties

District 8: Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties

District 9: Green and Rock counties

DATCP’s Market Orders staff will mail nomination forms to any producer who requests one prior to October 31, 2024. Contact the Market Orders staff at (608) 224-5046 or at [email protected]. A completed nomination form must include the signatures of five eligible corn growers other than the nominee. Mail completed forms to DATCP, DAD, PO Box 8911, Madison, WI, 53708-8911.

DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election from December 5, 2024, through January 10, 2025. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning February 1, 2025.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the marketing boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx. Learn more about the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board at https://wicorn.org/about/wcpb.