Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Here! What Will You Do?

DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) to highlight October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin. Together, DATCP, DOA, and WEM are working to promote several everyday practices that the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and National Cybersecurity Alliance recommend Americans implement this month, whether they be for personal or organizational use.

Everyone benefits from improved online and device security. As new technologies enter the digital spaces our society already relies on, it is more important than ever to strengthen and adapt our cybersecurity habits. These habits may require adjustment, but they are simple, effective, and easy to remember. Keep them in mind when considering how to increase your own privacy and safety:

Update your software regularly to fix security risks.

Create different strong passwords for each account.

Enable multi-factor login authentication.

Recognize and report phishing attempts.

“Scammers are always searching for new ways to take advantage of consumers,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Innovative tools like artificial intelligence, voice cloning, and video deepfakes are not well-understood by most people – but there are still steps we can take to keep ourselves safe from their use by cybercriminals. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great opportunity to assess and improve your online privacy habits.”

“Each year, the threats to our cyber security continue to grow, and Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great reminder to all of us to safeguard our digital assets,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “We’re proud to work with our state agencies and partners statewide to help support the state’s cybersecurity efforts, and help Wisconsinites protect themselves from bad actors.”

“In today’s digital world, cybersecurity is not just a tech issue, it is a community concern,” said Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general and the governor’s chief cybersecurity advisor. “Every click, every password, and every interaction online matters. If each Wisconsinite can take steps to protect their devices and online information, we will have a safer, more secure digital environment for the whole state.”

How will you improve your cybersecurity this month? For more information and consumer protection resources from DATCP, visit ConsumerProtection.wi.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or [email protected].

Businesses, organizations, and industry professionals can register now to attend the 2024 Wisconsin Governor’s Cybersecurity Summit from October 28-30 in Appleton. Learn more about cybersecurity fundamentals; leadership, management, and policies; resources; and incident response and preparation – including a whole day for Women in Cybersecurity.