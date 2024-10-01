Saving Lives with Narcan: Identifying Opioid Overdose and Effective Response

“Even if you’re unsure if someone is overdosing, it’s better to give Narcan than to risk their life.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 80,000 opioid-related deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2022 alone. This stark statistic underscores the urgent need to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and understand how to administer Narcan effectively.

Opioid Awareness Day (September 21) is a vital time to educate ourselves on the dangers of opioid misuse and the life-saving potential of Narcan (naloxone).

“Opioid overdose is when patients have more opioids in their system than they can tolerate. Opioids are typically prescribed for pain management,” explains Rebecca Thao, Aspirus Pharmacy Resident.

While opioids can be effective when used as directed, misuse can lead to life-threatening situations. Recognizing the signs of an overdose early is crucial for intervention.

Common symptoms of an opioid overdose include extreme drowsiness, blue-tinted skin or lips (often on the fingertips), and an inability to stay awake or respond. “If you notice someone displaying these symptoms, it’s important to act quickly,” says Thao. These signs suggest that the body is overwhelmed by the opioids, and without prompt action, the situation can escalate rapidly.

Narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It comes in three forms: nasal spray, intramuscular injection, and intravenous injection.

“The nasal spray is the most common and user-friendly version,” Thao notes. “It works by binding to the same area in the brain that the opioid binds to, eliminating the harmful effects of the opioids.” Narcan is widely available over the counter at most pharmacies, making it accessible to anyone who may need it.

Administering Narcan is straightforward. As Thao explains, “You don’t need medical training for it. Anyone could do it.”

To use the nasal spray, tilt the person’s head back, insert the nozzle into one nostril, and press the plunger. If the individual doesn’t respond within two to three minutes, a second dose should be administered in the other nostril.

“Even if you’re unsure if someone is overdosing, it’s better to give Narcan than to risk their life.” Narcan will not harm someone who is not experiencing an overdose, so there is no risk in administering it if you suspect an emergency.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) recommends calling 911 immediately after administering Narcan to ensure the individual receives prompt medical attention.