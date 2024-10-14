Season premiere of Wisconsin Life on PBS Wisconsin

All-new season features people and places across the state in a celebration of Wisconsin!

The all-new season of Wisconsin Life takes viewers on a trip around the state to visit their neighbors and uncover their unique stories. The new season premiered at 7pm Thursday, Oct. 10 on PBS Wisconsin. Host Angela Fitzgerald connects the audience with people whose passions, experiences and expertise celebrate the best of Wisconsin. Wisconsin Life’s stories highlight interesting people and places in every corner of our state.

New episodes will continue to air Thursday nights through December. All episodes will also be available to stream each week online at pbswisconsin.org/WILife and on the free PBS app on all streaming devices and Smart TVs.

This season, Fitzgerald crosses the state to explore Zócalo Food Park in Milwaukee, Butterfly Gardens of Wisconsin in Appleton, Circus World in Baraboo, Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls and more. The Wisconsin Life team also uncovers and introduces creative and innovative people from all parts of the state and all walks of life.

Viewers can explore full Wisconsin Life episodes and additional online exclusives at: pbswisconsin.org/WILife. Wisconsin Life is a partnership project of PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio. In addition to the television program, audio stories can be heard on Wednesdays and Fridays on WPR News’ Morning Edition at 6:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Wisconsin Today at 9:40 a.m. and on All Things Considered at 3:44 p.m. and 5:44 p.m. They can also be heard Wednesdays and Fridays on WPR Music’s Drivetime Classics at 6:30 p.m.

Funding for Wisconsin Life is provided by the Wooden Nickel Fund, Mary and Lowell Peterson, A.C.V. and Mary Elston Family, Obrodovich Family Foundation, Stanley J. Cottrill Fund, Alliant Energy, UW Health, the Focus Fund for Wisconsin Programs and Friends of PBS Wisconsin. PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. PBS Wisconsin is a place to grow through learning on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.